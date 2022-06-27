Barcelona have unveiled their second kit for the upcoming season, inspired by the Olympics. This new kit is of golden yellow colour with several textures on it. The end of sleeves have the five colours from the Olympic rings. This kit, which would be used for away games, also has the logo of new sponsors Spotify with the club crest and Nike logo towards the left and right sides, respectively in navy blue.

See Barcelona Second Kit Pics:

Forged by the flame that lives on ... — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 27, 2022

