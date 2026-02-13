South Korean teenager Choi Ga-on secured a landmark victory in the women’s snowboarding halfpipe final on Thursday, 12 February. The 17-year-old produced a flawless final run at the Livigno Snow Park to overtake two-time defending champion Chloe Kim. Choi’s victory followed a dramatic start after she suffered a heavy crash during her opening run. Despite requiring medical attention, she returned to deliver a technical masterclass in her third attempt, scoring 90.25. The result makes Choi the first South Korean athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in a snow sport. She also becomes the youngest gold medallist in this event’s history, surpassing the record previously held by Kim. Chinese Snowboarder Jiayu Liu Taken Away on Stretcher After Worrisome Fall During Women’s Halfpipe Event at 2026 Winter Olympics (Watch Video).

Choi Ga-on Clinches Historic Gold

🇺🇸 🇰🇷 🇯🇵 🥈 🥇 🥉 A snowy evening in Livigno for the Snowboard Halfpipe! Gaon Choi wins the Republic of Korea’s first GOLD medal at the Milano Cortina 2026 Games! Silver for legend Chloe Kim and bronze for Japan’s Mitsuki Ono!#MilanoCortina2026 #Olympics #Snowboard… pic.twitter.com/LZo87CUDm1 — Milano Cortina 2026 (@milanocortina26) February 12, 2026

