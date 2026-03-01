Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has praised Dubai authorities and the Indian Embassy after being safely relocated from Dubai International Airport. The two-time Olympic medallist was stranded en route to the All England Open following widespread flight cancellations caused by US-Israel military strikes on Iran. Reply to a post on X, Sindhu, expressing her gratitude, the star shuttler described Dubai as a city she deeply loves and feels safe in, thanking officials for their tireless assistance during the regional airspace closures. Dubai Airport Explosion Scare: Indian Badminton Star PV Sindhu Recounts Harrowing Moments, Says Situation ‘Frightening’.

PV Sindhu Praises Authorities

With all due respect, I have to disagree. The authorities here in Dubai have been incredibly supportive through a very difficult situation. From the moment things escalated, we were taken care of with genuine concern and efficiency. We were provided a hotel room and clearly… https://t.co/4niAVxqfN8 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 1, 2026

