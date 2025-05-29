In a one-sided UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Final, Chelsea prevailed over Real Betis to clinch their maiden title and thus become the first European team to win all international trophies. Abde Ezzalzouli provided Real Betis a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute, after which Chelsea played the catch-up game till the second half, which saw the English Premier League giant maul over their opponents. Enzo Fernandez scored the leveler for Chelsea, after which a flurry of goals from Nicholas Jackson, Jadon Sancho, and Moises Caicedo within 21 minutes gave the Blues a 4-1 lead, and eventually the Europa Conference League trophy. Chelsea Head Coach Enzo Maresca Surprised As Mykhailo Mudryk Spotted in Poland Ahead of UEFA Conference League 2024–25 Final.

Chelsea Win UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25

