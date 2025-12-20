Looking to move into the top three in standings, Chelsea will visit Newcastle United and face the Carabao Cup winners in a Premier League 2025-26 match on December 20. The Newcastle United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match is set to be played at St. James' Park, and it will start at 06:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Premier League 2025-26 in India, and fans can watch the Newcastle United vs Chelsea live telecast on its Select TV channels. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Newcastle United vs Chelsea EPL live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Cristiano Ronaldo Predicts Arsenal Can Win EPL 2025-26 Title, Former Manchester United Legend Rules Out Red Devils From English Premier League Race.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025–26 Live Streaming

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