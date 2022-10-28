Malayalam actor Mohanlal is set to launch a music album to welcome the FIFA World Cup in Qatar which will begin on Sunday, November 20. The Album will be released on Sunday, October 30 at the Grand Hyatt Doha Hotel, Qatar. According to reports, the song is prepared in Malayalam, Arabic, and English languages.

See Aashirvad Cinemas' Twitter post:

Releasing this October 30th 2022, from the people of God's own country, a musical tribute for the Fifa football world cup 2022. All for football. Football for all. #Mohanlal #Barroz #AashirvadCinemas #Raviz #Kerala #Fifaworldcup pic.twitter.com/UEiZihRa2g — Aashirvad Cinemas (@aashirvadcine) October 28, 2022

