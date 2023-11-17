Brazil will take on Colombia in their next match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier campaign on Friday, November 17. The match has a scheduled start time of 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). and will be played at the Estadio Metropolitano, Barranquilla, Colombia. Unfortunately, the broadcasting rights of the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2023 Qualifiers is not with any channel in India. So, the Colombia vs Brazil match live telecast will not be available on any TV channel. Lionel Scaloni Confirms Lionel Messi ‘Fit and Well’ for CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Against Uruguay and Brazil.

Colombia vs Brazil CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming and Telecast Details

¡𝙈𝙖𝙣̃𝙖𝙣𝙖 𝙟𝙪𝙚𝙜𝙖 𝘾𝙊𝙇𝙊𝙈𝘽𝙄𝘼! 🆚 Brasil 🇧🇷 🗓️ Jueves 16 de noviembre 🕕 7:00 p.m. (hora COL) 🏆 Clasificatorias Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026 🏟️ Metropolitano, Barranquilla 📺 @GolCaracol - @CanalRCN#TodosSomosColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/eKFjNSQCOJ — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) November 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)