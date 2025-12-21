Aiming to stretch their lead in standings, leaders Barcelona will take on third-placed Villarreal in an away encounter in La Liga 2025-26 on December 21. The Villarreal vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 match will be played at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Villarreal and will start at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Villarreal vs Barcelona live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India, and fans can find a viewing option of the Villarreal vs Barcelona live streaming online on its app and website. Kylian Mbappe Equals Cristiano Ronaldo's Los Blancos Record For Most Goals in Single Calendar Year, Achieves Feat During Real Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga 2025-26 Match

Villarreal vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)