India will clash with Qatar in the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers on November 21. The IND vs QAT match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, India and it will start at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 network is the broadcast partner of the India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers in India. Hence fans can watch the Indian football team in action on the Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channel. JioCinema the official OTT platform for Viacom18 network, will provide live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers match between India and Qatar. ‘Indian Football Is Gold Mine Waiting To Be Explored’ Says FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger During Three-Day Visit to India.

India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Streaming and Telecast Details

🇮🇳 #𝐁𝐋𝐔𝐄𝐓𝐈𝐆𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐀𝐓 𝐊𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐀 ⚔️ We take on Qatar 🇶🇦 in our first home fixture of the #FIFAWorldCup Qualifiers in Bhubaneswar today! 💪 🏟️ Kalinga Stadium 🕖 19:00 IST 📺 @Sports18 and @JioCinema #INDQAT ⚔️ #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/uBiZh5b8rl — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 21, 2023

