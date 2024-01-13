Newcastle United will host Manchester City in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, January 13. The Chelsea vs Fulham match will be played at St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England and it will start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Fulham match on Star Sports Network channels. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Manchester City football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 'Great Night in Paris' Ronaldo Nazario, David Beckham Grace Courtside Seats at NBA Paris Game 2024 Between Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)