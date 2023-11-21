Pakistan will play Tajikistan on November 21, 2023, in the first round of the AFC Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match has a scheduled start time of 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be played at the Jinnah Sports Stadium, Islamabad, Pakistan. Unfortunately, the broadcasting rights of the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2023 Qualifiers is not with any channel in India. So, the Pakistan vs Tajikistan match live telecast will not be available on any TV channel in India but is likely to be telecasted by PTV Sports. ‘Indian Football Is Gold Mine Waiting To Be Explored’ Says FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger During Three-Day Visit to India.

Pakistan vs Tajikistan, FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Live Streaming and Telecast Details

