League leaders Paris Saint-Germain – PSG has a 10-point lead over the second-placed side in League 1 this season. The side could wrap up the league title earlier and concentrate on the Champions League and domestic cup final to win a treble this season. Lyon is on a 13-game unbeaten run and currently stands at the eighth position in the league. PSG vs Lyon has a scheduled start time of 00:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on April 22 and will be played at Parc des Princes, Paris, France. Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the Ligue 1 2023-24 season. In India, fans are likely to get the live telecast of the PSG vs Lyon on the Sports 18 channel. Fans can watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Lyon football match on the JioCinema app and website. PSG Footballers Chant 'MVP, MVP' to Ousmane Dembele in Dressing Room After His Match-Winning Performance Against Barcelona in UCL 2023-24 Quarterfinal (Watch Video).

Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)