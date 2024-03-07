Liverpool qualified as group winners from Group E along with Toulouse. The Reds won four and lost two of their six games and guaranteed the top spot with a match to spare. In their five home games so far this season in the Europa League, Sparta Prague have won four and drawn the other, a 0-0 stalemate with Rangers which could be a worrisome sign for the injury-laden Reds. The exciting match will start on 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Roshan Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season in India. Fans can watch Sparta Prague vs Liverpool UEFA Europa League 2023–24 live on Sony Sports channels. Sparta Prague vs Liverpool UEFA Europa League 2023–24 live streaming is also available on the Sony LIV app. Liverpool 3–1 Burnley, Premier League 2023–24: Reds Regain Top Spot With 3–1 Win Over Clarets.

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool

Matchday in Prague ✊ pic.twitter.com/ZIOYXMrOC8 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 7, 2024

