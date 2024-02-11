Liverpool restored their two-point lead at the top of the table with a hard-fought 3-1 win over Burnley thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez. After Manchester City’s 2-0 win against Everton earlier in the day, Liverpool knew that only a victory would take them back to the summit, and despite being unconvincing in large spells, they did enough to secure another three points and remain top for another week. Real Madrid Midfielder Jude Bellingham Leaves Field After Suffering Ankle Injury During La Liga 2023-24 Match Against Girona.

Jota’s 31st-minute opener put Liverpool ahead on Saturday night before Dara O’Shea equalised for Burnley just before the interval. Diaz quickly restored the lead in the early stages of the second half, however, and Nunez sealed victory late on.

After a slow start, Liverpool began to assert pressure on Burnley’s goal by forcing a series of corners. And in the 31st minute, they made a set-piece count as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s out swinging ball was met by Jota, who had the simple task of heading the ball into an empty net after Burnley ‘keeper James Trafford failed to claim the ball, Premier League reports.

Trafford made amends moments later as he denied Diaz at the near post before Burnley shocked Anfield by levelling the score in the 45th minute through Dara O’Shea. Liverpool made a half-time substitution as Harvey Elliott came on for Alexander-Arnold and the former had a quick impact after producing a cross that found the head of Diaz, who restored the Reds’ lead in the 52nd minute.

Burnley had three great chances to level the score in quick succession. First Fofana shot straight at Kelleher after racing through on goal before Wilson Odobert shot the rebound wide. Moments later Fofana was through on goal again but this time steered his shot wide. Ex-Brazil Striker Diego Souza Announces Retirement From Football After 20-Year Career.

The match opened up and Jota forced a good save from Trafford before Quansah’s strike narrowly missed the frame of the goal. Liverpool then put the contest out of Burnley’s reach when Nunez planted his header into the bottom corner from Elliott’s cross in the 79th minute. A third straight league win at Anfield puts Liverpool on 54 points, two more than second-placed Man City while Burnley remain 19th with 13 points, seven adrift of Luton Town in 17th.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2024 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).