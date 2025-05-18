India national football team win SAFF U-19 championship 2025 as they defeat Bangladesh in penalty shootout in the final. In a much-anticipated summit clash, India took the lead through Singamayum Shami. Shami scored a brilliant goal from a direct free-kick to power India in the lead. India went into the break leading although Bangladesh came back strong with Mohammad Joy Ahamed securing the equaliser. After the match ended in a tie, the match went into penalty shootout. India missed the second one and Bangladesh scored all the first three. But they ended up missing the last two and India managed to edge them past 4-3 in the shootout to win the title.

Indian Football Team Wins SAFF U-19 Championship 2025

