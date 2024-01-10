In yet another close encounter Chelsea got left behind as Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough scored a goal in the 37th minute of the game to get ahead. Although Chelsea was dominant when it came to possession of the ball and passing accuracy, but somehow lacked during the counter-attacks. Middlesbrough took a perfect opportunity and scored a goal which won them the first leg of the Carabao Cup 2023–24. Chelsea will have some time to prepare as the second leg of the Carabao Cup 2023–24 still has two weeks to go. Copa Del Rey 2023–24: Villarreal Loses to 3rd-Division Club Unionistas on Penalties in Spanish Cup Game Hit by Power Outage.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea Highlights

