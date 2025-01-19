With just three wins in the opening eight matches, Rajasthan United FC and Dempo SC will look to collect maximum points from their next fixtures. They will face each other on January 19. The Rajasthan United vs Dempo SC match will be played at Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium Jaipur and will start at 03:30 PM (Indian Standard Time. The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Rajasthan United vs Dempo SC match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1 Channels in India. Rajasthan United FC vs Dempo SC live streaming will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024-25: Fired Up Gokulam Kerala Clinch Dramatic 3-2 Victory Over Sreenidi Deccan.

Rajasthan United FC vs Dempo SC I-League 2024-25 Season

