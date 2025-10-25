East Bengal take on Dempo SC in the first match of Super Cup 2025-26 on Saturday, October 25. The East Bengal vs Dempo SC Super Cup 2025-26 match is being played at the GMC Bambolim Stadium and it started at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, Super Cup 2025-26 live telecast is unavailable due to the broadcast partner. But fans in India will have an online viewing option as they can watch the East Bengal vs Dempo SC Super Cup 2025–26 live streaming online on AIFF's official YouTube channel for free. Real Kashmir FC Withdraw From AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 Due to Visa Issues, Dempo SC Named Replacement.

