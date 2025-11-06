How To Watch Rajasthan United vs SC Delhi Super Cup 2025-26 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India? Get Indian Domestic Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST

With a place in the semifinals up for grabs, Rajasthan United FC will take on Sporting Club Delhi in a Group D encounter in the ongoing Super Cup 2025-26 on November 6. The Rajasthan United vs SC Delhi AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 will be held at the GMC Bambolim Stadium and will commence at 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner, but the Rajasthan United FC vs Sporting Club Delhi live telecast won't be available on TV channels. But fans in India will have an online viewing option as they can watch the Rajasthan United vs SC Delhi Super Cup 2025-26 live streaming online on AIFF's official YouTube channel for free. AIFF Super Cup 2025–26: Mohammedan SC, Gokulam Kerala Eye Redemption; Punjab FC, Bengaluru FC Clash for Supremacy.

Rajasthan United vs SC Delhi Super Cup 2025-26 Live Streaming

The fourth and final #AIFFSuperCup semi-final berth is up for grabs today! ⚔️ Watch LIVE 📺#RUFCSCD🕟 https://t.co/ptyLasVkVj#MCFCKBFC 🕢 @JioHotstar & @StarSportsIndia Khel 🎫 Free entry for spectators in the East Stand in Fatorda and the West Stand in Bambolim 🏟️… pic.twitter.com/v4KTB1e5zN — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) November 6, 2025

