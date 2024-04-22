The highly intense El Clasico ended in Real Madrid's favour as Jude Bellingham was the difference maker as he scored in the stoppage time to give Real Madrid a 3-2 lead over Barcelona. It was an evenly matched contest between the two sides. It is Real Madrid's fourth straight El Clasico win. Real Madrid have now also sealed the La Liga 2023-24 title for themselves as they are nine points clear of Barcelona who sits in the second spot. Vinicius Jr and Lucas Vazquez were the other two goal-scorers from Real Madrid's side. Girona FC Secures First Ever European Berth After Caning Cadiz in La Liga 2023–24.

Real Madrid 3–2 Barcelona

