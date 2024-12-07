Winless in three opening matches, Bengaluru SC will take on Dempo SC next in the I Lague 2024-25 competition. The SC Bengaluru vs Dempo SC match will be played at Bengaluru Football Stadium and will start at 03:30 PM (Indian Standard Time) on December 7. The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The SC Bengaluru vs Dempo SC match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. SC Bengaluru vs Dempo SC live streaming will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024-25: Fired Up Gokulam Kerala Clinch Dramatic 3-2 Victory Over Sreenidi Deccan.

SC Bengaluru vs Dempo SC for I-League 2024-25 Season

