The All India Football Federation (AIFF) have officially confirmed that I-League club Real Kashmir FC have withdrawn from the Super Cup 2025-26. It has also been announced that the Goan-side Dempo SC will be replacing Real Kashmir FC in the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26. The country's football federation has stated that Real Kashmir have pulled out of the Super Cup because "VISAS for their foreign players could not be secured". The India Super Cup 2025-26 is scheduled to start on October 25. Real Kashmir were poised to play in the campaign opener, against East Bengal FC. Now, Dempo SC will be replacing them in that fixture and all the others to follow. The Srinagar-based Real Kashmir FC were in Group A of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26, alongside Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and Chennaiyin FC. Now, Dempo will play in their place. India National Football Team Knocked Out of AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualification Race After Defeat Against Singapore.

Dempo SC Replaces Real Kashmir FC

🚨 #AIFFSuperCup Update Real Kashmir FC have withdrawn from AIFF Super Cup 2025-26, as VISAS for their foreign players could not be secured. They will be replaced by Dempo SC.#IndianFootball — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) October 16, 2025

