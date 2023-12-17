The frustrating winless run continues for Barcelona as they are held to 1-1 draw by tenth placed Valencia. Barcelona looked nervy and erratic despite dominating the ball, having travelled to Valencia in the wake of two defeats in four days -- a 4-2 home loss to LaLiga leaders and local rivals Girona on Sunday followed by Wednesday's 3-2 Champions League defeat at Group H bottom side Antwerp. Robert Lewandowski was repeatedly frustrated in front of the goal by the reflex saves from Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. Joao Felix provided Barcelona with the lead but it was not enough as Hugo Guillamón equalised for Valencia. Barcelona pushed for the winner but again Mamardashvili's brilliant performance denied them from getting one. Bournemouth vs Luton Town Match in Premier League 2023–24 Called Off After Tom Lockyer Collapses on the Pitch at Vitality Stadium (Watch Video).

Valencia vs Barcelona LaLiga 2023-24 Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)