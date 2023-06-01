Once again, India Junior Men's Hockey Team will face off against their arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the Men's Junior Asia Cup on Thursday, June 1. The competition is currently ongoing at Salalah, Oman and the match is scheduled to start from 09:30 PM IST. Although the live telecast of the match is not available on TV, fans can get the live streaming on Watch.Hockey app.

India vs Pakistan, Men's Junior Asia Cup 2023 Final Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Match Day 🏑 The Grand Finale!!! India vs Pakistan on the grand stage of Finals of Men's Junior Asia Cup 2023. Who will win the grand prize? 🏆 Catch the action live on https://t.co/pYCSK2hYka app 9:30 pm onwards tonight.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/tjKbPu7SlJ — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)