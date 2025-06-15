Indian men's Hockey team suffers another loss in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 and this time it is the second consecutive game against Australia which they have lost. With this loss, India are yet to win a game in the FIH Pro League 2024-25 European leg and have suffered six consecutive losses. Two each to Netherlands, Argentina and Australia. This game started with Sanjay opening the accounts for India but Australia came back very strong with Tim Brand and Blake Govers helping them take the lead. Cooper Burns extended the lead to 3-1 in the start of second quarter from a penalty corner. Although Dilpreet Singh closed the gap later, it was not enough to avoid a defeat. FIH Pro League 2024–25: Tom Craig’s Late Goal Sinks India in 3–2 Defeat to Australia.

Indian Men's National Hockey Team Suffers Back-to-Back Defeats Against Australia

Half-Time in Antwerp! India took an early lead through Sanjay’s penalty corner, but Australia responded with three goals to take control of the first half. Big second half coming up, time to turn it around in the second half! 💙 India 🇮🇳 1–3 🇦🇺 Australia #FIHProLeague… pic.twitter.com/lcSf66oo8p — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 15, 2025

