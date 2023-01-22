India's Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign comes to an end as they lose the crossover match against New Zealand 3-3 (4-5 in Penalties). New Zealand from the start of the game looked to dominate possession of the ball, frustrating India and forcing them to commit mistakes. The first quarter didn't see any big chance from either side. India forced the tempo up in the second quarter and took the lead as Lalit Upadhyay converted a brilliant counterattack. India piled up pressure as they scored from a penalty corner rebound again through Sukhjit Singh. But being 2-0 up meant they relaxed a bit and New Zealand took this opportunity to reduce margin from a penalty corner. India took the lead again in the second half through Varun Kumar, but New Zealand came back brilliantly in the final quarter by scoring two goals and equalising. India made a few mistakes under pressure in this period and Krishan Pathak had to make some good saves. The game went into the penalty shootout it saw a lot of drama as New Zealand took early lead with India missing two penalties, but PR Sreejesh made back-to-back three saves keeping India in the game and took it to sudden death. But New Zealand kept their nerves and finally sealed the game making their place in the quarterfinals.

India Out of Hockey World Cup 2023

India lose the crossover game against New Zealand in the Hockey World Cup 2023

