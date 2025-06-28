The India women's hockey team are clashing again with the China women's hockey team in their second-last match of the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 on Saturday, June 28. The much-awaited India vs China contest will be played at the Ernst Reuter Sportfeld in Berlin, Germany, starting at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast partner of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 is the Star Sports Network, and fans can watch the India vs China women's hockey match live telecast on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV channels. Fans in India, especially those looking for an online viewing option, can also watch India vs China women's hockey live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. Salima Tete Ready To Lead Indian Women’s Hockey Team in Do-or-Die FIH Pro League 2024–25 Match Against China, Says ‘We’ll Play to Our Strengths’.

India vs China Women's FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

🚨 𝙄𝙩’𝙨 𝙈𝘼𝙏𝘾𝙃𝘿𝘼𝙔 🚨 Our Sherniyan are ready to take on China in their second-last battle of the FIH Pro League 2024 25! 💪🏻 📺 Watch the match live on Jiohotstar, Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select 1 HD.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame . . .@CMO_Odisha… pic.twitter.com/OOwFBg5rc8 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 28, 2025

