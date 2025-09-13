The India Women's National Hockey Team were held to a 1-1 draw by Japan in their final match of the Super 4s stage in Huangzhou on Saturday, September 13. Beauty Dungdung provided the lead for India in the first quarter when she found the back of the net in the seventh minute. India had the upper hand over Japan for a good part of the match-up until the last quarter. In the 58th minute, it was Shiho Kobayakawa who scored the equaliser for Japan and the match eventually finished in a 1-1 draw. This was the second time that India and Japan faced each other in the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 and both matches ended in draws. Salima Tete and co are favourites to qualify for the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final and they await the Korea vs China result. Korea need to beat the finalists, China, by a two-goal margin to pip India and make it to the final. Navneet Kaur Completes 200 International Caps for Indian Women’s Hockey Team, Achieves Feat During India vs Japan Super 4s Match in Asia Cup 2025.

India vs Japan Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Result

It's ends all square! 🙌 We await the result of the match between Korea and China to know the finalists. 🤞#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #WomensAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/nSHW21LELJ — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 13, 2025

