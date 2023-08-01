The Pakistan team players along with their support staff arrived in India through the Attari-Wagah border ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023, which will be held in Chennai. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the players and officials entered through the gate with officers checking their credentials. The team then waved to the camera after entering India. The Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 will begin on August 3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Indian Men’s Team Arrives in Chennai for Upcoming

#WATCH | Punjab: Pakistan Hockey Team players arrive at Attari-Wagah Border, Amritsar ahead of Asian Championships Trophy in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/jLjWbk3Sfq — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

