Veteran Indian Hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh gets his 330th International Cap ahead of the India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semifinal match. The Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, in which the match is getting played is also his home ground as the 35-year-old played for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu ahead of getting picked by India despite originally belonging from Kerala. He was also honoured by FIH President Dato Tayyab Ikram, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey and Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh. Hockey India Approves Financial Model for Hockey India League, Paves Way For Its Revival.

PR Sreejesh Plays His 300th International Match For India

Legendary milestone for a Legendary Player. Congratulations to PR Sreejesh on completing 300 Caps for Team India. Thank you for the exceptional service to the nation. He was felicitated by FIH President Dato Tayyab Ikram, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey and… pic.twitter.com/wRJjI8hXkh — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)