In a historic achievement, the Indian Women's Ice Hockey Team clinched their first-ever medal at the IIHF Women's Asia Cup 2025 event. This is the first-ever bronze medal for the India Women's Ice Hockey Team. During the Continental event, the Indian side defeated the UAE team. The Women's Ice Hockey side took on the highest-ranked UAE and secured a thrilling 5-4 win. It is also the first time the Indian women's side has defeated the UAE in an international women's ice hockey match. After clinching the bronze medal, the ice hockey side returned to Dehradun and received a heartwarming welcome. Khelo India Winter Games 2025: Ladakh Finish on Top Spot; Army Edge Out ITBP To Retain Ice Hockey Title.

India Women's Ice Hockey Team Receives Heartwarming Welcome in Dehradun

India Women’s Ice Hockey Team Wins Bronze Medal at IIHF Asia Cup 2025

