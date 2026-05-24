Manish Pandey Reaches 4,000 IPL Runs Milestone, Achieves Feat During KKR vs DC IPL 2026

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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Manish Pandey achieved a significant personal milestone, becoming the latest player to cross the 4,000-run mark in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The veteran top-order batter crossed the threshold during KKR vs DC IPL 2026 season against Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens. Pandey secured the landmark in the seventh over of the second innings with a boundary to enter the elite run-scoring club. Pandey holds a unique place in tournament history, having become the first Indian player to score an IPL century back in 2009 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. You can read Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.

Manish Pandey Achieves Batting Feat

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 10:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).