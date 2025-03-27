India's ace shooter and winner of multiple Olympic medals, Manu Bhaker, turned into a fashionista and showcased India's Shooting Kit 2025 ahead of a jam-packed season. Bhaker took to the social media platform 'X' and shared India's new shooting kit with fans, which included the official jersey, tracksuit, team t-shirt, winter jacket, cap, and kit bag. Bhaker's first assignment of 2025 will be the upcoming ISSF World Cup in Argentina, starting April 3, and she will be the only shooter from India to feature in two individual events. Manu Bhaker Confirms Jaspal Rana To Remain Her Coach Despite NRAI Appointing Him As High-Performance Pistol Trainer.

Manu Bhaker Showcases Team India Shooting Kit 2025

Presenting, India's Shooting Kit 2025 🫡 What do you think? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/s72AUkzjVu — Manu Bhaker🇮🇳 (@realmanubhaker) March 26, 2025

