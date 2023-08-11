On August 11, 2008, Abhinav Bindra wrote his name in history books by becoming the first Indian to win an individual gold medal at Olympic Games. He achieved the feat in the Men's 10m air rifle shooting event at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. The iconic moment will be etched in the hearts of billions of Indians forever. Odisha Train Accident: Virat Kohli, Abhinav Bindra Among Several Others From Sports Fraternity Shocked, Left Heartbroken by Deadly Train Mishap.

On This Day in 2008 Abhinav Bindra Became the First Indian to Win An Individual Gold Medal at Olympic Games

𝐈𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐈𝐂! 🌟 On this day 1️⃣5️⃣ years ago, @Abhinav_Bindra clinched the Olympic 🥇 and etched his name in a billion hearts forever. ♥️🇮🇳#OnThisDay | @WeAreTeamIndia | @Media_SAI | @OfficialNRAI — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) August 11, 2023

