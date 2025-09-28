An icon of Indian sports, India's first-ever Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra celebrates his birthday today (September 28.) Born September 28, 1943, Bindra won the nation its maiden Olympics gold medal at Beijing 2008, etching his name in the annals of Indian sports history. In a career-spanning 22 years, the ace shooter won over 150 medals, which include World and Olympic titles for men's 10-metre air rifle, and Commonwealth and Asian Games winner. Since bidding the sport adieu, Bindra has been involved in administration, and has worked close-quarters with Indian Olympics Contingent and Olympics Athletes Commission. Fans took to social media and flooded happy birthday wishes for 43-year-old Bindra, who became the face of Indian sports outside cricket. Abhinav Bindra Reminisces About Beijing Olympic Games 2008 Glory, Says ‘17 Years Ago; a Medal Was Placed Around My Neck’ (Watch Video)

#OnThisDay on 28 September 1982: Abhinav Bindra, India's first individual Olympic gold medalist in shooting (2008 Beijing), was born. His precision and dedication put Indian sports on the world map. Aim high! #Sports #Shooting #Olympic #Indian pic.twitter.com/Yr8GTnMXfI — 🇮🇳 Cool Breeze 🇮🇳 (@samthinkz) September 28, 2025

Wish u a Happy Birthday to a very Handsome and Dashing @Abhinav_Bindra 🎂🎂🎊🎊🎉🎉. Always be happy, be healthy and keep smiling 😊 😊. Thanks for always making us proud 😊 😊. God bless you 😊 😊 & Lots of love ❤️ ❤️ #HappyBirthdayAbhinavBindra #HBDAbhinavBindra #AbhinavBindra pic.twitter.com/oROf6YWYWU — Pulkit (@am_pulkit) September 27, 2025

