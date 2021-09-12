The American duo of Caty McNally and Coco Gauff will face veterans Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai in the Women's doubles finals of the US Open 2021. The clash has a start time of 10:30 PM IST on September 12 and will be telecasted on Star Sports channels with Disney+ Hotstar providing the live streaming.

A fitting end to all the action from #TennisWonderland! Will Novak Djokovic complete the calendar year and break a tie with Federer and Nadal? You don’t want to miss two epic final matches tonight, at the #USOpen. pic.twitter.com/L2OfWdIVZp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 12, 2021

