US Open 2021 women’s singles champion, Emma Raducanu is having the time of her life as she rubbed shoulders with Al-listers with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and fellow tennis pros like Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Naomi Osaka at Met Gala 2021. The 18-year-old who made history by becoming the first British woman to win a Grand Slam since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977 also showed the world her impressive style at the Met Gala, popularly known as the ‘Oscars of Fashion.’ Emma Raducanu was dressed by Chanel as she rocked a handkerchief skirt with a cropped camisole and sparkly adornments.

US Open 2021 Champ Emma Raducanu at Met Gala

