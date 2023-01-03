Novak Djokovic makes his season debut against French player Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International 1, 2023. The ATP 250 event is Djokovic's first-ever tournament in Australia since the 2022 deportation. The match between Djokovic and Lestienne at the centre court of Memorial Drive Park, Adelaide is already underway. Unfortunately, you will not be able to watch the match live on TV in India. However, if you want to watch the live streaming of the match, you can tune into the platform of Tennis Channel. Novak Djokovic Opens Up on 2022 Deportation From Australia, Says ‘It’s One of Those Things That Sticks With You’.

Tennis Channel to Live Stream Novak Djokovic vs Constant Lestienne Match

