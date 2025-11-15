Virat Kohli scripted history on this day back in 2023, becoming the batter with most centuries in ODI cricket. The right-hander shattered the previous record set by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar when he scored his 50th ODI century. And it was a massive occasion in which he scripted this record. Virat Kohli scored a magnificent 117 off just 113 deliveries, a knock which included nine fours and two sixes. And his century had helped the India National Cricket Team post a mammoth total of 397/4, which was enough to beat the New Zealand National Cricket Team by 70 runs. Virat Kohli, who is an active cricketer only in ODIs, currently has 51 centuries to his name. Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Deep Dive Into Stunning Numbers of India’s All-Format Batting Juggernaut As He Turns 37.

On This Day Virat Kohli Becomes First Player to Score 50 ODI Centuries

1⃣1⃣7⃣ Runs 1⃣1⃣3⃣ Deliveries 🆚 New Zealand 🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2023, former #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli became the first player to register 5⃣0⃣ ODI centuries 👏🫡 pic.twitter.com/9F50pGsg8G — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)