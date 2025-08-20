Apple is reportedly set to manufacture all four models of its upcoming iPhone 17 series in India. It includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The production comes ahead of the expected launch of the series, which is likely scheduled for September 9. As per a report of Bloomberg, Apple is expanding its iPhone production across five factories in India, including two newly opened plants. The step is said to be Apple's plan to reduce its dependence on China for devices headed for the US market. What Is Microsoft Tech Support Scam? Know the Modus Operandi As Raebareli-Based Scammer Caught Red-Handed.

‘Apple Expanding iPhone Production in India’

Apple $AAPL is expanding iPhone production in India 🇮🇳 at five factories Apple is producing all four iPhone 17 models in India ahead of their debut next month, marking the first time that all new variations will ship from India - Bloomberg pic.twitter.com/ZzEKIwk2og — Evan (@StockMKTNewz) August 19, 2025

