Mumbai, August 20: Recently, a scammer running a Microsoft tech support scam from his apartment complex in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli was exposed. The alleged scam came to light when a man exposed the Indian scammer who allegedly impersonated Microsoft support to cheat vulnerable people. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the man said that the fraudster tried to scam him, but instead of paying him money, he hacked his laptop and understood how the scammer operates.

What Is Microsoft Tech Support Scam?

While the scammer has been exposed, it's essential to know what the Microsoft tech support scam is. "NanoBaiter", who exposed the scammer operating the Microsoft tech support scam, said that the scammer was identified as Gaurav Trivedi, who impersonates Microsoft support. Explaining the scam's modus operandi, "NanoBaiter" said that the scam begins with a fake pop-up that locks a user's screen and blares a loud warning sound. Post this, the pop-up shows a message asking the user to call Microsoft immediately for help or risk losing all of their data.

"NanoBaiter" further said that the scammer's aim is to get remote access to the victim's computer using tools such as AnyDesk or TeamViewer. After gaining remote access, the scammer demands money from the victim, just like Trivedi demanded money from the "NanoBaiter". However, "NanoBaiter" went to expose Trivedi and reveal his modus operandi. The X user, who exposed the scammer, said that when Trivedi tried to scam him, he gave him access to his virtual machine and used the same to hack the scammer's system in return. What Is WhatsApp Screen Mirroring Scam? Know How It Works and Tips To Protect Yourself.

Gaurav Trivedi Runs Microsoft Tech Support Scam out of His Apartment Complex in Raebareli

2/ Gaurav runs a classic Microsoft tech support scam out of his apartment complex in Raebareli, India. It starts with a fake popup that locks your screen, blares a loud warning sound, and tells you to call “Microsoft” immediately or risk losing all your data. pic.twitter.com/ngawAWh3GH — NanoBaiter (@NanoBaiter) August 19, 2025

'NanoBaiter' Reveals How He Identified the Scammer

4/ Here’s how I identified him: 1. I accessed his webcam and snapped a clear shot of his face. 2. He pulled up the softphone dialer and boom, his real name appeared on the screen: Gaurav Trivedi. 3. The wifi card on his laptop was active, letting me trace his exact location pic.twitter.com/Ur7pkCxXdo — NanoBaiter (@NanoBaiter) August 19, 2025

'NanoBaiter' Exposes the Scammer, Reveals His Modus Operandi

The "NanoBaiter" further revealed how he identified the scammer. The X user said that he accessed Trivedi's webcam and turned on his live webcam feed. Later, he took a clear photo of Trivedi's face and used the softphone dialer, which revealed the scammer's real name on the screen as "Gaurav Trivedi." The "NanoBaiter" also said that the active Wi-Fi card on Trivedi's laptop helped him trace the scammer's exact location.

These Are the Exact Coordinates I Traced From the Scammer's Device, Says 'NanoBaiter'

6/ I basically got a front-row seat to his life, watching him eat, sleep, and then scam innocent people… all through his webcam. pic.twitter.com/HXUHB1fX1B — NanoBaiter (@NanoBaiter) August 19, 2025

"These are the exact coordinates I traced from the scammer’s device: 26.2182947, 81.245599," the "NanoBaiter" said. The X user also stated that he got a "front-row seat to his life" as he watched the scammer eat, sleep, and scam innocent people through his webcam. The "NanoBaiter" also shared a video in which he confronted Trivedi and showed his reaction when he called him out in real time. What Is Fake CAPTCHA Scam? Learn How Cybercriminals Target Users With New Method To Steal Valuable Information; Know How To Avoid Such Scams.

'NanoBaiter' Shares Reaction of the Scammer After Trivedi Was Called Out in Real Time

8/ @RaebareliPolice scammers like Gaurav Trivedi are ruining lives here!! I’ve reported this multiple times, but action is needed now. Please step up and protect innocent people. If you want to see more investigations like this one consider following my account and leaving a… — NanoBaiter (@NanoBaiter) August 19, 2025

Ultimately, the "NanoBaiter" tagged Raebareli Police and asked them to take action, as scammers like Gaurav Trivedi are ruining lives. "I’ve reported this multiple times, but action is needed now. Please step up and protect innocent people," the "NanoBaiter" said.

