Bosch is all set to cut 3,500 jobs in the home appliances unit. The news was confirmed by the Bosch group which on Friday, February 23, said that it planned to axe 3,500 jobs at its BSH home appliances subsidiary by 2027. The company also said that it had to "reduce complexity and costs" to "safeguard its competitiveness" in a challenging economic environment. Layoffs 2024: Vice Media To Cut Hundreds of Jobs, Stop Publishing Content to Its Website As It Plans To Shift Toward Social Platforms.

Bosch Announces Job Cuts

BREAKING: Bosch to cut 3,500 jobs in home appliances unit: statementhttps://t.co/em2TMt4H1U — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 23, 2024

