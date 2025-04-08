James Murphy, a crypto lawyer also known as "MetaLawman" on X, has reportedly sued the US Department of Homeland Security, forcing the department to reveal the real identity of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin's creator, Satoshi Nakamoto. The lawyer alleged that the Homeland Security department might know who created Bitcoin (BTC) in 2009, which compelled the department to reveal what they know. James Murphy filed the lawsuit using The Freedom of Information Act, basing his accusations on the claims made by DHS Special Agent Rana Saoud, according to a report by Cointelegraph. Apple Flies 5 Flights Containing iPhones From India and China to US Ahead of Trump Tariffs To Avoid 10% Reciprocal Tariffs and Maintain Pricing: Report.

James ‘MetaLawMan’ Murphy Official X Post

The Great Mystery of the 21st Century--Who is Bitcoin Creator "Satoshi Nakamoto?" The United States Government claims to know the answer--but isn't talking. So, today I sued the U.S. Government to find out exactly what it knows. 🧵👇 — MetaLawMan (@MetaLawMan) April 7, 2025

