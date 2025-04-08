Mumbai, April 8: Apple flew five flights containing iPhone from India to China to the United States in late March 2025 ahead of the Donald Trump tariffs. This strategy was aimed at beating the upcoming US tariffs affecting multiple countries and industries. The tech giant already anticipated that there would be import taxes on other countries, so it acted faster and loaded iPhones in planes within three days, taking them to the United States.

During the final week of March 2025, Apple transported these iPhones in five planes in three days from India, confirmed by the company's officials. According to a report by Times of India, Apple made urgent shipments from India and China to the US to avoid the 10% reciprocal tariffs on its products. The Trump administrator announced tariffs which took effect on April 5. China Vows To ‘Fight to the End’ Against US Tariffs Even at 104% After Donald Trump Threatened To Impose 50% Import Duties on Country.

According to the report, Apple has no plans to raise the retail prices of its products in India or any other market after the Trump tariffs. The inventory was moved from China and India's manufacturing centres to the US in an effort to mitigate the impact of the higher import duties. The report cited a source that said that factories in India, China, and other major locations shipped products to the United States in anticipation of higher import tariffs.

Apple iPhone Stocking Reasons, Benefits

Apple flew five planes of iPhones from India and China to the US to stockpile them in adverse market effects due to the tariffs. Stockpiling is expected to help the tech giant temporarily maintain its current pricing. As per a source, the lower duty reserved would allow Apple to insulate the company from higher prices that it would need to pay for the shipment under the new tax rates. The report said that Apple's warehouses in the United States stocked for several months ahead. It would reportedly help the company offset the impact of the tariffs in multiple markets, not just the US market. Tariff War: US President Donald Trump Threatens China With 50% Additional Tariff, Doubling Total Levies Beyond Product Value.

On April 9, 2025, Donald Trump announced that 26% reciprocal tariffs would be imposed on Indian exports, which would affect Apple's manufacturing strategy. The company would benefit from 26% taxes on Indian exports compared to 54% in China.

