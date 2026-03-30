Elon Musk announced that Grok has started automatically translating and recommending posts from other languages on X. The new capability is already delivering content from around the world directly into users’ timelines, with many English-speaking accounts noting a surge of engaging Japanese posts. Mr Musk wrote on X: “Grok automatically translating and recommending 𝕏 posts from other languages is starting to work.” The feature builds on X’s switch to Grok as its sole translation engine last year and aims to create a truly global conversation. Early reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with users praising the fresh perspectives now appearing in their feeds. No further technical specifications have been released, but the rollout signals continued investment in breaking down language barriers on the platform. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s Platform To Launch Paid Partnership Badges, Integrated Cashtag Search for Enhanced Transparency and Financial Discussions.

Grok Translation Working, Says Elon Musk

Grok automatically translating and recommending 𝕏 posts from other languages is starting to work — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 29, 2026

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