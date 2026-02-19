X has announced enhancements to its platform, focusing on transparency and financial discussions. Users will soon be able to disclose paid partnerships with a toggleable badge, visible on posts to indicate sponsored content. This feature allows creators to add the label during drafting or retrospectively, promoting clearer advertising practices. In addition, X is integrating cashtag search directly into the post composer, enabling seamless inclusion of stock symbols and cryptocurrency tags. These updates aim to bolster user engagement and compliance, as the platform evolves under Elon Musk's leadership. The changes are expected to roll out imminently, benefiting influencers and investors alike. Xiaomi HyperOS 4.0 Android 17 Update: Development Underway for New Software Architecture; Check List of Eligible Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO Devices.

X Adding Cashtags

NEWS: X is working on adding Cashtags. https://t.co/lLgPBqoGND pic.twitter.com/fApEJy0aUR — X Daily News (@xDaily) February 19, 2026

X To Let Users Disclose Paid Partnership

NEWS: X is working to let you better disclose paid partnerships. https://t.co/B2U43GIjBT — X Daily News (@xDaily) February 18, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

