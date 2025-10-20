Elon Musk-run X (formerly Twitter) is testing a change to the way it handles links on the iOS platform. The update is said to help X users to interact with posts that include links. Nikita Bier, head of product at X, shared the update and explained the reason behind the change. He said, “We're testing a new link experience, starting on iOS -- to make it easier for your followers to engage with your post while browsing links." Bier explained that many creators often complain that posts containing links usually get less reach. He noted that the web browser covers the post, and people forget to like or reply. As a result, X does not receive enough engagement signals to determine the post’s quality. He further mentioned, “To help get better signal, posts will now collapse to the bottom of the page so people can react while you're reading.” XChat New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s Platform Rolling Out Disappearing Messages Option for Users.

X Testing a New Link Experience on iOS

We're testing a new link experience, starting on iOS -- to make it easier for your followers to engage with your post while browsing links. For creators, a common complaint is that posts with links tend to get lower reach. This is because the web browser covers the post and… pic.twitter.com/oWraLpPwji — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) October 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Nikita Bier (Head of product at X)). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)