Elon Musk-run XChat has introduced a new update that will allow users to enable disappearing messages. The update will give users control over their conversations by letting them choose how long a message remains visible. The feature has started rolling out and can be accessed through the app’s chat settings. As per a post of (@cb_doge) on X (formerly Twitter) on October 20, 2025, users can now enable Disappearing Messages on XChat by following a few steps. To enable disappearing messages, open the chat and tap the username at the top left. Next, select Disappearing Messages and choose the duration you prefer for how long messages will stay visible after being read before they automatically vanish. Grok App New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run xAI Brings Customisation Feature for AI Chatbot Response; Check Details.

XChat New Feature

You can now enable Disappearing Messages on 𝕏 Chat: 1. Open the chat. 2. Tap the username at the top left. 3. Select Disappearing Messages. 4. Choose the desired duration. pic.twitter.com/GKyfg3vGQO — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

