New Delhi, January 2: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has signaled imminent action against the social media platform X regarding the misuse of its artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok. IT Secretary S. Krishnan confirmed that the government is closely monitoring the tool's output following reports of it bypassing safety protocols. The government has raised concerns over the misuse of the platform’s AI tool, Grok, to generate and circulate obscene, sexually explicit, and derogatory content, particularly targeting women and children, calling it a grave violation of dignity, privacy, and digital safety. Under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, platforms are required to ensure their generative AI models do not facilitate the creation of unlawful or harmful content. MeitY’s intervention underscores a broader push for stricter AI governance in India. Officials emphasized that intermediaries remain accountable for synthetic media generated on their platforms to ensure a secure digital environment. Is X Becoming Adult Website? Grok’s ‘Undressing’ Prompt and Lenient Policies Spark Outrage.

MeitY Takes Cognisance of Misuse of Grok AI Tool on X

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a formal notice to X, flagging serious lapses in statutory due diligence under the IT Act and IT Rules. The government has raised concerns over the misuse of the platform’s AI tool, Grok, to generate and… pic.twitter.com/RmckirR8Ba — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 2, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)