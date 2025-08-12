Gemini Live new capability has been released by Google, allowing the users to connect it with their favourite applications. Users can now use the Gemini Live functionality to connect seamlessly and integrate various applications to get instant help related to their queries. It includes integrating notes for any text-based live image, such as grocery lists and more. Realme P4 Pro 5G Price Range, Specifications and Features Revealed Ahead of August 20 Launch of Realme P4 Series 5G; Check Details Here.

Gemini Live Now Connects With Apps for Getting Instant Help for Users

Gemini Live now connects with your favorite apps from @Google - just share your camera or screen to get instant help, anytime. — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) August 11, 2025

